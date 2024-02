Japan Economy Minister Shindo

Understand BOJ takes into account various data, including consumption, economic outlook and risks comprehensively in guiding policy.

Specific monetary policy means up to BOJ to decide.

Expect BOJ to work closely with govt, take appropriate monetary policy to sustainably, stably achieve its price target accompanied by wage rises.

These comments not really adding much.

USD/JPY, meanwhile, is dropping away. Its under 150.25 as I post