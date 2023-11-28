Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is be speaking as part of a panel on "Inflation, Financial Stability and Employment". Also on the panel are Bank of England Deputy Governor Ramsden and Bank of Spain´s governor / ECB monetary policy maker de Cos.
More from Bullock, who is displaying a hawkish bias:
- monetary policy is restrictive
- rate hikes are dampening demand
- but demand being propped up by immigration, this has contributed to second round effects of cost rises
- sticky services inflation