Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is be speaking as part of a panel on "Inflation, Financial Stability and Employment". Also on the panel are Bank of England Deputy Governor Ramsden and Bank of Spain´s governor / ECB monetary policy maker de Cos.

More from Bullock, who is displaying a hawkish bias:

  • monetary policy is restrictive
  • rate hikes are dampening demand
  • but demand being propped up by immigration, this has contributed to second round effects of cost rises
  • sticky services inflation
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock RBA 23 October 2023