Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is speaking as part of a panel on "Inflation, Financial Stability and Employment".

Also on the panel are Bank of England Deputy Governor Ramsden and Bank of Spain´s governor / ECB monetary policy maker de Cos.

Bullock says the RBA has to be a little bit careful when using high interest rates to attack inflation without lifting the unemployment rate:

high employment is helping people to pay expensive mortgages

says Australia inflation path is similar to overseas

says again she expects inflation to decline to just under 3% in 2025

but notes uncertainty on inflation's path

AUD is at its highest since August: