Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is speaking as part of a panel on "Inflation, Financial Stability and Employment".
Also on the panel are Bank of England Deputy Governor Ramsden and Bank of Spain´s governor / ECB monetary policy maker de Cos.
Bullock says the RBA has to be a little bit careful when using high interest rates to attack inflation without lifting the unemployment rate:
- high employment is helping people to pay expensive mortgages
- says Australia inflation path is similar to overseas
- says again she expects inflation to decline to just under 3% in 2025
- but notes uncertainty on inflation's path
AUD is at its highest since August: