More from ECB's Lagarde

ECBs Centeno is also speaking:

The ECB raise rates by 50 basis points last week despite the banking crisis in Switzerland and in the US.

The EURUSD traits near the high for the day at 1.07302 (the price currently trades at 1.0725). The next target area comes between 1.0744 and 1.0752. The high price from last week extended above that swing area to a high of 1.07592 but failed and buyers turned to sellers. See earlier post.

EURUSD
EURUSD moves up toward topside swing area