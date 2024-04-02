More from Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester in question and answer:

  • Is seeing some slowing in the economy, but it's rebalancing.
  • Disinflation can happen despite economic strength
  • Does not think the neutral rate will be as low as it was
  • Expects slower employment growth, slight uptick in the unemployment rate.
  • Healthy labor markets should remain in place.
  • Average family still struggling with inflation, explains sour consumer mood
  • Fed doing a lot of work to make sure banks ready for discount window.
  • Banks commercial real estate risks are manageable

US stocks are lower but off their lowest levels as well:

  • S&P index on -51.17 points or -0.98% at 5192.39. The 100 hour moving average is at 5198.76.
  • Dow industrial average average is down -463 points or -1.17% at 39103.40
  • NASDAQ index is down -214 points at 16182

US yields are mixed and off their highest levels:

  • 2-year yield 4.695%, -2.3 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.346%, +0.9 basis points
  • 10-year yield 4.359%, +3.0 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.505%, +3.8 basis points