Fed's Kashkari

More from Minneapolis Fed Pres. Kashkari:

Current baseline is that strong productivity rates will moderate

US has long-term housing supply challenge

Higher rates will lead to less housing supply in short-term.

Fed has to get inflation down.

Low rate not enough by itself to bolster home supply.

Kashkari will also be speaking later in the day on a panel including Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee.CNBCs Leismann will moderate the discussion.

Kashkari was once one of the more dovish members of the Fed. He is shifted to be on the more hawkish members