In a survey of 27 market watchers conducted this week, 25, or 92.6%, of all respondents expected a reduction to the five-year LPR on Tuesday. They projected a cut of five to 15 basis points.

7 of the 27 expect a cut to the one-year

banks' improving net interest margins give authorities some leeway to use monetary stimulus

The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) normally charged to banks' best clients is calculated each month after 20 designated commercial banks submit proposed rates to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

Current LPR rates are:

3.45% for the one year

4.20% for the five year

The one-year LPR was lowered twice by a total of 20 basis points in 2023.

The five-year rate was last lowered in June 2023 by 10 basis points.

