- "We maintain a bearish bias on NZD on crosses, and continue to see AUD/NZD upside to 1.08. The theme of overtightening in NZ, we think, is continuing to show initial signs with this week's mixed softer-than-expected employment gains, perhaps reflecting further trends to come.
- "While the RBNZ may strike a hawkish tone at its upcoming meeting on 23 February, we think this is already in the price, and thus risk/reward suggests a bias toward it underwhelming market expectations"
We just had NZd data (inflation expectations). NZD/USD is barely moved since: