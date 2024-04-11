Morgan Stanley Wealth Management comments on the dizzy heights for US stocks:

  • rise of US stocks is seemingly detached from Federal Reserve monetary policy
  • “uninterrupted 28% advance since last Halloween to all-time highs is now disconnected from real rates and Fed policy expectations”
  • “better-than-expected economic growth favours cyclical over secular growers who dominate the ‘Magnificent 7’ as nominal GDP growth remains above 5%”

-

Think its disconnected now? Wait until no rate cut June and even higher stocks.

S&P 500 chart 12 April 2024 2