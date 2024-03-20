The CIO of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says that there is a likelihood of further Bank of Japan policy tightening to come.

"This should allow rates to reprice upward and help strengthen the yen versus the dollar.

Together with retirement incentives and the improved outlook for Japanese equities, this could drive repatriation flows out of US stocks"

The BOJ is not the only factor influencing US stocks, of course, but its interesting seeing the perceived connection. The US dollar is seen as weakening more broadly by MS.