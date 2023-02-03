The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index is trading back lower. The index is currently down -185.0 points or -1.52% at 12015.31. The index has been as low as -253.96 points earlier in the session. It also has been as high as 30.49 points not too long ago.

Fed's Daly will speak and the bottom the hour. Her comments are the first fed officials thoughts after the US jobs report, and the first Fed official's thoughts other than Fed's Powell after the 25 basis point hike on Wednesday.

How hawkish will she be?

Technically, there still is a gap between the high price yesterday at 11904.02, and the low price today which has come in at 11946.86. Be aware.