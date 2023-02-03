The NASDAQ index is trading back lower. The index is currently down -185.0 points or -1.52% at 12015.31. The index has been as low as -253.96 points earlier in the session. It also has been as high as 30.49 points not too long ago.

Fed's Daly will speak and the bottom the hour. Her comments are the first fed officials thoughts after the US jobs report, and the first Fed official's thoughts other than Fed's Powell after the 25 basis point hike on Wednesday.

How hawkish will she be?

Technically, there still is a gap between the high price yesterday at 11904.02, and the low price today which has come in at 11946.86. Be aware.