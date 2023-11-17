UBS Global Wealth Management’s outlook and advice for 2024, which will be “a new world”:

will be defined by economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability, but also profound technological change

And will lead to three key conclusions:

the strength of the US economy in 2023 is likely to give way to slower, though still positive, growth in 2024, while European growth should remain subdued, and China enters a “new normal” of lower, but potentially higher quality growth central banks are expected to start their rate-cutting cycles next year politics will have an outsized role in 2024, with the upcoming US elections, and ongoing geopolitical tensions and wars.

Core recommendations for the year ahead: