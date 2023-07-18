The data is due at 10.45am New Zealand time:

2245 GMT

6.45pm US Eastern time

BNZ snippet preview of the data:

For the Q2 CPI release, the consensus sees inflation again coming in under RBNZ estimates, at 0.9% q/q and 5.9% y/y.

The data should reinforce the view that both headline and underlying inflation are heading lower, supporting the RBNZ’s on-hold stance.

And, from ANZ, again in brief: