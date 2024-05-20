From the New Zealand Treasury's Economic Update, issued late last week:

  • Weak housing market, lower food prices and expected inflation highlights low demand
  • No turning point in sight amid lower retail spending and sector-wide business activity

Treasury include a forecast for Wednesday's Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting, with the consensus:

  • Indicators continue to point to low demand heading into the second quarter affecting consumers and businesses alike.
  • A convincing drop in inflation expectations, discretionary spending and normalising patterns of migration will be welcome news to the Reserve Bank but a rate cut at (this) week’s Monetary Policy Statement is unlikely.
  • Furthermore, business sentiment across all sectors show no sign of a turning point in the near term painting a bleak picture at least in the domestic economy.

On China (a major NZ trading partner):

  • Weaker-than-expected credit data, along with soft inflation, easing sentiment in manufacturing and services surveys and persistent housing market weakness confirm subdued domestic demand amidst weak consumer confidence.
