Market pricing for the RBNZ in April shows around a 75% probability for a 50bp rate hike.

This (brief) update via New Zealand's BNZ:

Our current forecast for the OCR is for a long series of consecutive 25 basis point moves through to a peak of 2.75% by February 2023

although we recognise that, with inflation so elevated and the unemployment rate so low, the decision on whether to hike by 25bps or 50bps in the near term is a finely balanced one.

the market already ascribes a high chance to back-to-back 50bps hikes

BNZ referring to " back-to-back" hikes is at the April then May meetings, shown below (April 16, May 25):