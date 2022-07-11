The NY fed is out with their monthly survey results:

  • median one year inflation expectations rises to 6.8% from 6.6% in May
  • 3 year inflation expectations falls to 3.6% from 3.9%
  • sees home prices up 4.4% in the next year which is down from 5.8% in May
  • Year head earnings growth expectations were unchanged at 3%
  • median one year household income growth expectations rises to 3.2% in June from 3.0% May
  • consumers see 40.4% probability of higher unemployment rate in a year. That is the highest since April 2020
  • median one year household spending growth expectations falls to 8.4% in June from 9.0% May
  • more than half of US consumers is either household financial situation deteriorated from a year ago.
  • Nearly half expected to hassle financial situation to worsen in the year ahead

/ Inflation 