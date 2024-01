The monthly New York Fed inflation expectations survey is out and it's dovish:

1-year seen at 3.0% vs 3.4% prior

Three year seen at 2.6% vs 3.0% prior

Five years seen at 2.5% vs 2.7% prior

Median expected home price change 3.0% vs 3.0% prior

The spell of inflation may finally be broken.

This is an important survey for the Fed and should give the confidence in a pivot, or 'toggle' as Barkin called it last week.