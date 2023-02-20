New Zealand Treasury statement:
- cyclone reconstruction will boost economic activity
- boost to demand will increase inflation ary pressures
- could lead to the RBNZ holding interest rates higher for longer
Earlier from New Zealand:
The RBNZ meet on Wednesday this week, statement due at 0100 GMT, which is 8pm US Eastern time on Tuesday, 21 February 2023.
RBNZ Governor Orr faces a tough decision this week. Higher rates are needed in the fight to bring inflation under control, but the last thing the country needs right now in the midst of recovery from a natural disaster is a 50bp rate hike.