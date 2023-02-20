The New Zealand PPI (Producer Price Index) includes both inputs (such as raw materials, energy, and labor) and outputs (such as goods and services produced).

PPI Inputs +0.5%

prior + 0.8%

PPI Outputs +0.9%

prior + 1.6%

---

The PPI is published quarterly by Statistics New Zealand.

It covers three main sectors of the economy:

agriculture, forestry, and fishing;

mining;

and manufacturing

The PPI can give insight into inflationary pressures in the economy

an increasing PPI indicates that producers are facing higher costs which they may pass on to consumers in the form of higher prices, which can have a knock-on impact on downstream pricing, that is higher consumer level inflation. Which, of course, can trigger an RBNZ monetary policy response.

a falling PPI is vice versa

---

The RBNZ meet on Wednesday this week, statement due at 0100 GMT, which is 8pm US Eastern time on Tuesday, 21 February 2023.