The New Zealand PPI (Producer Price Index) includes both inputs (such as raw materials, energy, and labor) and outputs (such as goods and services produced).

PPI Inputs +0.5%

  • prior + 0.8%

PPI Outputs +0.9%

  • prior + 1.6%
New Zealand ppi 21 February 2023

---

The PPI is published quarterly by Statistics New Zealand.

It covers three main sectors of the economy:

  • agriculture, forestry, and fishing;
  • mining;
  • and manufacturing

The PPI can give insight into inflationary pressures in the economy

  • an increasing PPI indicates that producers are facing higher costs which they may pass on to consumers in the form of higher prices, which can have a knock-on impact on downstream pricing, that is higher consumer level inflation. Which, of course, can trigger an RBNZ monetary policy response.
  • a falling PPI is vice versa

---

The RBNZ meet on Wednesday this week, statement due at 0100 GMT, which is 8pm US Eastern time on Tuesday, 21 February 2023.