The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) has published its annual survey of the New Zealand economy.

OECD says:

RBNZ needs to ensure inflation falls to 2% before it cuts rates

combined with further fiscal consolidation to help curb inflation and restore fiscal headroom

forecast economic growth of less than 1% for 2024, rising to just under 2 % in 2025

economic growth has stalled

said "rebalancing" was under way to counter high inflation and large budget deficits caused by increased spending during the pandemic

"Monetary policy will need to remain restrictive coupled with further fiscal consolidation to help curb inflation and restore fiscal space," "The government should set operating allowances and tax policies that will gradually reduce the fiscal deficit to reach budget balance." any tax cuts needed to be fully funded either by spending cuts or an increase in revenue

tax reforms should consider a capital gains tax

There was plenty more the OECD recommends, they do talk a lot.

OECD membership comprises 38 of the world’s most-developed nations