The People's Bank of China issued its quarterly monetary policy report on Monday.

The Bank said:

  • economic growth is set to rebound sharply in Q2, the PBOC citing a low comparison base a year earlier when Covid-19 lockdowns stunted growth
  • there is no foundation for long-term deflation or inflation, consumer inflation will stay low in the second quarter due to insufficient demand.
  • PBOC said in the report that it would work to expand domestic demand, while striking a balance between economic growth and prices

From China yesterday:

PBOC Governor Yi Gang:08 May 2022

PBOC Governor Yi Gang