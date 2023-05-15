The People's Bank of China issued its quarterly monetary policy report on Monday.

The Bank said:

economic growth is set to rebound sharply in Q2, the PBOC citing a low comparison base a year earlier when Covid-19 lockdowns stunted growth

there is no foundation for long-term deflation or inflation, consumer inflation will stay low in the second quarter due to insufficient demand.

PBOC said in the report that it would work to expand domestic demand, while striking a balance between economic growth and prices

From China yesterday:

kept its key MLF policy rate unchanged

commercial banks have been allowed to lower some of their deposit rates in response to shrinking net interest margin

PBOC Governor Yi Gang