People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng quoted in state-backed financial media Securities Times

Shifting economic growth model is more important than pursuing high growth rate

China's economy continues to improve, 5% growth target expected to be successfully achieved

China's economic growth momentum improves recently, production and consumption recover steadily, employment and consumer prices stable

Monetary policy will pay more attention to cross-cyclical and counter-cyclical adjustments in next stage

Will always keep prudent monetary policy, support stable growth of real economy

Will provide a good monetary and financial environment to stabilize price, promote economic growth and expand employment

Sticking to the line of 5% growth going to be done. The PBOC this year have not unleashed huge stimulus, same for fiscal authorities. Debt-fuelled growth in China is not something they want to add to ... although other growth engines are slowish.