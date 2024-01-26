I posted earlier in the week with links to news about China's RRR cut:
Remarks from analysts at ANZ following the cut:
- "The authorities will likely launch more measures to stabilize market sentiment, such as mobilizing state resources to support the stock market"
- "The authorities are clearly concerned about market sentiment"
- also mentioned that the PBoC is taking measures to avoid a weakening in the Chinese yuan
- said the latest moves might not be enough to fully reassure investors and that more needs to be done to foster wider reforms
- "This requires some structural measures to boost private sector confidence and the long-term outlook of the real estate sector,"
- "The measures announced so far do not seem sufficient"
- “It’s like a painkiller, not a cure for the economy”
- authorities “are very serious about easing monetary policy”
Offshore yuan weekly candles: