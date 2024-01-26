I posted earlier in the week with links to news about China's RRR cut:

Remarks from analysts at ANZ following the cut:

"The authorities will likely launch more measures to stabilize market sentiment, such as mobilizing state resources to support the stock market"

"The authorities are clearly concerned about market sentiment"

also mentioned that the PBoC is taking measures to avoid a weakening in the Chinese yuan

said the latest moves might not be enough to fully reassure investors and that more needs to be done to foster wider reforms

"This requires some structural measures to boost private sector confidence and the long-term outlook of the real estate sector,"

"The measures announced so far do not seem sufficient"

“It’s like a painkiller, not a cure for the economy”

authorities “are very serious about easing monetary policy”

Offshore yuan weekly candles: