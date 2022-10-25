Announcement by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE):

Will raise the macro-prudential adjustment parameters for cross-border financing from 1 to 1.25. this will allow corporates and banks' to boost cross-border financing and potentially increase foreign capital inflows.

-

This is a positive sign from China and should lend a boost to stocks there today. After yesterday, its needed.

Earlier: