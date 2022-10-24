Allianz Global Investors with the contrarian call, says China will lift its Covid-Zero policy in the near term.

“But we do believe that it is going to happen eventually, and hopefully within the next six months. And as usual, equities will move faster than fundamentals because of investor expectations.”

The gradual lifting of Covid-Zero restrictions in Hong Kong and Macau are signs that China could also follow suit, Wong said in an interview last week. He reaffirmed his views on Monday after the congress.

Scene from the Communist Party Congress - dissent will not be tolerated.

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao being escorted out of the Communist Party's congress.