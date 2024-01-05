To comprehensively use a variety of monetary policy tools to maintain sufficient liquidity

To further optimise credit structure

Prudent monetary policy needs to be flexible, appropriate, precise, and effective

To keep yuan exchange rate basically stable, at appropriate and balanced level

To strengthen monitoring and analysis of property market

It's still the same mantra that is being recited by the Chinese central bank as we get into the new year. With the Chinese economy still in recovery mode, don't expect much of a change any time soon - especially towards the lunar new year, where we would typically see ample liquidity support by the central bank.