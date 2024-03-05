The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 7.1986
PBOC injects 10bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at an unchanged 1.8%
- 384bn yuan of RRs mature today
- thus a net 374bn yuan drain on the day in OMOs
---
Earlier from China's 'Work Report':
- GDP growth target set at around 5%
- Budget deficit at 3% of GDP
- Plans 1 trln yuan in new special government debt
- Aims to add 12 million urban jobs
- Aims for unemployment rate at around 5.5%
More: