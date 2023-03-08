People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 6.9726

The USD surged on Powell's testimony on Tuesday, US time. The PBOC has cut the CNY at the rate setting to refelct the strong USD>

PBoC injects 4bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%

107bn yuan of RRs mature today
thus a net drain of 103bn yuan on the day in open market operations

