People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.



USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.



CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.



The previous close was 7.1710

--



PBoC injects 240bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%



2bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus a net 238bn yuan injection today