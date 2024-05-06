The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
China was off on holidays, with markets closed, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week.
PBOC injects 2bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at an unchanged 1.8%
- 10bn yuan of RRs mature today
- thus net 8bn drain on the day in OMOs