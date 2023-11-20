The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.2135

7.1612 is the strongest rate mid-rate for the CNY since August 11 and the biggest rise since September 12

PBOC injects 205bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at an unchanged 1.8%

113bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus a net 92bn yuan injection on the day in Open Market Operations (OMOs)

