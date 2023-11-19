The People's Bank of China sets its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) for the one- and five-years today. Due at 0115 GMT, which is 9.15 pm US Eastern time.

The MLF is a useful guide to the LPR setting.

Current LPR rates are:

3.45% for the one year

4.20% for the five year

Last week the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate was left unchanged:

Expectations are basically unanimous that the rates will be left unchanged.

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):