Philadelphia Fed nonmanufacturing business activity index 27.5 versus 38.1
Philadelphia Fed nonmanufacturing indices
Philadelphia Fed nonmanufacturing business activity index fell to 27.5 in April versus 30.1 in March
- nonmanufacturing regional business activity index up 29.3 versus 32.4 last month
- new orders index 13.6 versus 31.0 last month
- full-time employment index 14.3 versus 23.3 last month
- wage and benefit costs index 59.1 versus 55.7 last month
- unfilled orders 12.5 versus 7.2 last month
- inventories -2.1 versus -4.4 last month
- prices paid 68.7 versus 65.7 last month. Inflation
Read this Term pressures remained elevated
- prices received 34.6 versus 36.2 last month
- full-time jobs 14.9 versus 23.3 last month
- average workweek 17.9 versus 19.7 last month
- capital expenditures for plant 22.4 versus 26.6 last month
- capital expenditures for equipment 31.4 versus 36.3 last month
Gauges of future activity six month from now
- Future activity index in the region 34.4 versus 38.7 last month
- future activity in firm's 45.1 versus 47.7 last month
