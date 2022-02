A one-year MLF coming up tomorrow. 16 of 27 economists in a poll conducted by Bloomberg expect the rate to remain unchanged

6 expect a 10bp cut

5 expect a 5bp cut

Last month the PBOC cut the rate by 10bp points. Most of those surveyed expect another cut would be too aggressive, for now, from the Bank.

200bn yuan of MLF mature on the 18th.

The rate on the MLF will set the stage for the monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) to come on the 20th.