Fed Powell
  • The full effects of our policy have yet to be felt
  • Nearly all policymakers view some further rate hikes this year as appropriate
  • The labor market remains very tight
  • Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year
  • Inflation still has a long way to go
  • If the economy evolves as expected, the median of participants sees 5.6% fed funds target at year-end
  • We will continue to make our decisions meeting-by-meetin

The US dollar rose on the Fed statement but gave a bit back in the opening statement. From my perspective, he said almost nothing in the opening statement.