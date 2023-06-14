- The full effects of our policy have yet to be felt
- Nearly all policymakers view some further rate hikes this year as appropriate
- The labor market remains very tight
- Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year
- Inflation still has a long way to go
- If the economy evolves as expected, the median of participants sees 5.6% fed funds target at year-end
- We will continue to make our decisions meeting-by-meetin
The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purel
"The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of
Read this Term statement but gave a bit back in the opening statement. From my perspective, he said almost nothing in the opening statement.