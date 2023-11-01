We remain strongly committed to bringing inflation back to goal

The full effects of policy tightening have yet to be felt

Economy has expanded well above expectations

The labor market remains tight

Supply and demand conditions for labor continue to come into better balance

Nominal wage growth has shown some signs of easing

The process of getting inflation back to 2% still has a long way to go

We are highly attentive to the risks that inflation poses to our mandate

A few months of good inflation data 'only the beginning of what it will take'

We are attentive to recent data showing resilience in growth and labor

Data could warrant further tightening of monetary policy

We will continue to make our decisions meeting-by-meeting

Reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below-potential growth and labor market conditions softening

The US dollar has initially dipped on the headline. There has been no hint at a December hike so far.