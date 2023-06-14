Powell circus master AI
AI image

Powell explained that it seemed like a 'natural' evolution of policy to switch to a slower pace of hiking as they reach the final destination. However we didn't talk about doing an 'every other meeting' approach.

Powell lightly pushed back on the idea that July was a done deal by saying it was a live meeting. Some are seeing that as dovish and a sign of an ongoing pause but I think he took it as far as possible without pre-committing.