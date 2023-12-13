Far too early to declare a soft landing

I have always felt there was a possibility economy would avoid recession

There's always a possibility of recession next year

Little basis for thinking there's a recession now

There was a general expectation that rate cuts will be a topic of conversation going forward

The moves in the market has been huge. USD/JPY is down 225 pips on the day now and 2-year yields down 25 bps. This might be the last chance to get 4% 10-years, which is wild given that they were above 5% just six weeks ago.

