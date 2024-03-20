We continue to make good progress on bringing inflation down

We're strongly committed to bringing inflation down to 2% over time but we stress 'over time'

There is some confidence that lower market rents we're seeing will show up but there's uncertainty on the timing

There will be a combination of lower goods and services inflation bringing inflation down to 2% sustainably

The risks are really two-sided now

On the January PCE and CPI reports, we have reason to think there were seasonal adjustment effects there

If you take Jan and Feb together, I don't think the story of bumpy but lower inflation is unfolding

I don't think those numbers add to our confidence that inflation is coming down

I don't think we know if rates will be higher in the longer run

We're looking for data the confirms what we saw late last year that will give us higher confidence in inflation falling to 2%

It's still likely in most people's view that we will have rate cuts this year, but depends on data

We do think financial conditions are weighing on economic activity

Wage growth is moderating to more sustainable levels

Labor market is in good shape

Initial claims are very, very low

We are closely watching layoffs but don't see it

We don't see cracks in the jobs market

Strong job growth, in an of itself, is not a reason to hold off on rate cuts

Fed is discussing the pace of balance sheet runoff, will have something 'fairly soon'

I don't think inflation was mostly caused by wages

Quotable:

"The risks are really two sided here. If we ease too much or too soon we can see inflation come back, and if we ease too late we can do unnecessary harm to employment and people's working lives."

The dollar is at the lows of the day as the market continues to sense that Powell isn't going to pivot back to something hawkish and is likely to cut rates in June, baring a surprise.