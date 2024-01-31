- Six month data on inflation is good enough but we have to have confidence it will continue
- We had very strong growth last year
- A lot of the improvement in data has been from goods, eventually that will level out and we'll need to see more from services
- We need to see more evidence that confirms what we think we're seeing
- "We want to see more good data... not looking for better data... more good data..."
- Almost every participant on the committee does believe it will be appropriate to lower rates
- An unexpected drop in unemployment would 'absolutely' argue for cutting sooner
- There was no proposal to cut rates today. There's a wide disparity about when to cut
- The jobs market is rebalancing, it will probably take a couple years for for wages to normalize
- We're not looking for inflation to anchor below 2%
- We want to finish the job on inflation while keeping the labor market strong
- Overall it's a pretty good picture on the economy
- I don't think it's likely we will have enough confidence to cut in March, I don't think that's the base case
The US dollar has reversed back near the lows of the day as Powell has spoken. As I wrote before the press conference: "Powell has developed a recent reputation for delivering comments that are more-dovish than the FOMC statement".
The message here is that nothing needs to 'crack' to cut rates... just more of the same is enough. Moreover, a soft Jan or Feb jobs report and they're sharpening the axe.