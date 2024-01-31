Powell today

Six month data on inflation is good enough but we have to have confidence it will continue

We had very strong growth last year

A lot of the improvement in data has been from goods, eventually that will level out and we'll need to see more from services

We need to see more evidence that confirms what we think we're seeing

"We want to see more good data... not looking for better data... more good data..."

Almost every participant on the committee does believe it will be appropriate to lower rates

An unexpected drop in unemployment would 'absolutely' argue for cutting sooner

There was no proposal to cut rates today. There's a wide disparity about when to cut

The jobs market is rebalancing, it will probably take a couple years for for wages to normalize

We're not looking for inflation to anchor below 2%

We want to finish the job on inflation while keeping the labor market strong

Overall it's a pretty good picture on the economy

I don't think it's likely we will have enough confidence to cut in March, I don't think that's the base case

The US dollar has reversed back near the lows of the day as Powell has spoken. As I wrote before the press conference: "Powell has developed a recent reputation for delivering comments that are more-dovish than the FOMC statement".

The message here is that nothing needs to 'crack' to cut rates... just more of the same is enough. Moreover, a soft Jan or Feb jobs report and they're sharpening the axe.