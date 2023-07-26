Inter-meeting data was broadly in line with our expectations

CPI was a bit better than expectations

We haven't made any decisions about future meetings

We're looking for moderate growth, we're looking for a better balance in supply and demand, particularly in labor market

We get 2 more jobs and CPI reports before the Sept meeting

It is certainly possible that we would hike in Sept, also possible we would hold

June CPI is just one reading

The US dollar sold off on these first Q&A comments and the US dollar softened. The market may have been worried about particularly hawkish comments and saw these comments as not overly-hawkish.

We will be looking at everything in deciding on what to do next, growth and inflation very closely but inflation in particular

How do you balance the risks of doing too much or too little? I would say "we're coming to a place" where there are challenges on both sides

We need to see inflation is durably down

We think core inflation is a better signal of where core inflation is going

We want to see core inflation coming down

There are reasons to see core coming down but it's still quite elevated

The historical record suggests softening in labor market conditions so that's still the likely outcome

The worst outcome for everyone would be to not deal with inflation and not get it done

Whatever the short term costs of getting inflation down, they outweigh the longer-term costs of not getting the job done

Monetary policy is restrictive, moreso today after today

Inflation has proved, repeatedly, stronger than we and other forecasters expected

Powell appeared to make an effort to keep a September high on the table but it's priced at just 18%, which is the market saying that inflation won't be hot and jobs might cool.