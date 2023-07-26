Jerome Powell July 26 2023
  • Inter-meeting data was broadly in line with our expectations
  • CPI was a bit better than expectations
  • We haven't made any decisions about future meetings
  • We're looking for moderate growth, we're looking for a better balance in supply and demand, particularly in labor market
  • We get 2 more jobs and CPI reports before the Sept meeting
  • It is certainly possible that we would hike in Sept, also possible we would hold
  • June CPI is just one reading

The US dollar sold off on these first Q&A comments and the US dollar softened. The market may have been worried about particularly hawkish comments and saw these comments as not overly-hawkish.

  • We will be looking at everything in deciding on what to do next, growth and inflation very closely but inflation in particular
  • How do you balance the risks of doing too much or too little? I would say "we're coming to a place" where there are challenges on both sides
  • We need to see inflation is durably down
  • We think core inflation is a better signal of where core inflation is going
  • We want to see core inflation coming down
  • There are reasons to see core coming down but it's still quite elevated
  • The historical record suggests softening in labor market conditions so that's still the likely outcome
  • The worst outcome for everyone would be to not deal with inflation and not get it done
  • Whatever the short term costs of getting inflation down, they outweigh the longer-term costs of not getting the job done
  • Monetary policy is restrictive, moreso today after today
  • Inflation has proved, repeatedly, stronger than we and other forecasters expected

Powell appeared to make an effort to keep a September high on the table but it's priced at just 18%, which is the market saying that inflation won't be hot and jobs might cool.