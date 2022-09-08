Fed chair Powell speaking

Fed chair Powell speaking at the Cato Inst. He says:

As you would expect, Powell reiterates his commitment to inflation as expressed at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Stocks are moving lower ahead of the open and off of the comments from the Lagarde and Powell.

The dollar is moving higher.

  • The EURUSD has moved back below its 200 and 100 hour moving averages at 0.99718 and 0.99429 respectively, tilting the shorter-term bias back to the downside.
  • The GBPUSD will back below its 100 hour moving average 1.15139. Bias back to the downside
  • The USDJPY is back higher on the day. The pair has been up 8 of the last 9 trading days.
The USDJPY is back above a topside trend line.