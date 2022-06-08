Statement is due at 1145 GMT:

European Central Bank President Lagarde will follow up with her press conference at 1230 GMT.

Earlier preview is here:

This snippet from Scotia, in very brief from a longer piece. The statement is:

widely expected to tee up the end to net purchases under the Asset Purchase Program in early July and set the scene for the first rate hike of the cycle that is likely to be delivered on July 21st. That would generally be consistent with Lagarde’s guidance that was provided on May 11th when she said:

“The first rate hike, informed by the ECB’s forward guidance on the interest rates, will take place some time after the end of net asset purchases. We have not yet precisely defined the notion of ‘some time,’ but I have been very clear that this could mean a period of only a few weeks.”

Then, for Lagarde:

Global financial markets will be particularly attuned to whether Lagarde offers guidance toward a gradual initial pace of lift-off defined as a quarter-point hike, or a half percentage point hike as some of her colleagues prefer.

Markets lean more toward the quarter-point scenario with the deposit facility rate expected to rise by 125–150bps by year-end into early 2023 (chart 7). Inflation that is running at over 8% y/y with core at just under half that would lend itself to a quickened pace of lessening massive monetary policy stimulus.