Dalio was interviewed by Australian financial media:

  • “We believe that we are in a tightening mode that can cause corrections or downward moves to many financial assets,” he said.
  • “The pain of that will become great and that will force the central banks to ease again, probably somewhere close to the next presidential elections in 2024.”

Australian Financial Review link is here for much more.

----

Earlier we had Commonwealth Bank of Australia saying the same thing about the Reserve Bank of Australia:

Late 2023 and 2024 rate cut forecasts ... Sheesh, I could be dead by then.

Anyone remember the RBA's own 2024 forecast? This from early 2021:

The RBA has a hard enough time seeing the nose on its face let alone 3 years down the track.

Reserve Bank of Australia

 aud 