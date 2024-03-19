The Reserve Bank of Australia has left the cash rate on hold at 4.35%, as was unanimously expected:

At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.35 per cent and the interest rate paid on Exchange Settlement balances unchanged at 4.25 per cent.

Full text is here

The RBA has dropped the wording that a further hike "cannot be ruled out".

Now this verbosity:

"The path of interest rates that will best ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe remains uncertain and the Board is not ruling anything in or out".

Which tilts a little less hawkish.

