Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is speaking in parliament.

Full text: Opening Statement to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics

Headlines via Reuters:

RBA Board is focused on bringing inflation down.

Remain acutely aware that the cost of living is rising much faster than it has over recent decades

Recent developments in inflation are encouraging.

We have some way to go to meet our target.

Even if the economy evolves along the central path, inflation will still have been outside the target range for four years

While there are some encouraging signs, Australia's inflation challenge is not over.

The longer inflation remains high and outside the target range, the greater is the risk that inflation expectations of households and businesses adjust higher

At this stage, the board hasn’t ruled out a further increase in interest rates but neither has it ruled it in.

Given the substantial costs to the economy and the Australian people of continued high inflation, the board is committed to bringing inflation back to target in a reasonable time frame.

Trying to bring inflation back to target without slowing the economy more than necessary on the one hand or risking high inflation for longer

The usual measured comments from Bullock. There is nothing new or shocking here. So far at least. A Q&A will follow her prepared remarks, stay tuned!