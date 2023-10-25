Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock

The CPI was a little higher than we expected

But CPI was about where we thought it would come

Goods prices coming down, but services inflation remains persistent

Services inflation is higher than what we are comfortable with

Will have to build this into our forecasts

Higher than we expected and about where we thought it'd be are not consistent statements.

More:

The longer inflation remains outside target band the more likely inflation expectations change

RBA has always had a low tolerance for inflation

RBA aims to slow the economy without tipping it into recession

AUD is lower on her remarks. It slumped overnight and is adding to the losses.