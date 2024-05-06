The Reserve Bank of Australia statement is due at 0430 GMT, 0030 US Eastern time.

Earlier previews:

Outlier call for a rate hike:

This snippet from Westpac:

The RBA is widely expected to keep policy on hold today

Given the slower progress on disinflation evidenced by Q1 CPI, the Board’s language may be more hawkish

And this from Commonwealth Bank of Australia:

The RBA Board may restore its hiking bias at the upcoming May Board meeting.

But on balance we expect an ‘on hold’ decision to be accompanied by a neutral bias, in line with the policy decision and Statement from the March Board meeting

**

RBA cash rate compared to Australia's inflation rate: