The Reserve Bank of Australia statement is due at 0430 GMT, 0030 US Eastern time.
Earlier previews:
- RBA meeting - preview - Cash rate to remain unchanged
- Central banks are still on the agenda this week
- Australia- inflation a bit higher than expected, RBA on hold
Outlier call for a rate hike:
- Capital Economics are forecasting a Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike
- RBA meet this week - "History suggests a rate increase is plausible"
This snippet from Westpac:
- The RBA is widely expected to keep policy on hold today
- Given the slower progress on disinflation evidenced by Q1 CPI, the Board’s language may be more hawkish
And this from Commonwealth Bank of Australia:
- The RBA Board may restore its hiking bias at the upcoming May Board meeting.
- But on balance we expect an ‘on hold’ decision to be accompanied by a neutral bias, in line with the policy decision and Statement from the March Board meeting
RBA cash rate compared to Australia's inflation rate: