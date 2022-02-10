Preview is here:

Summary headlines of Lowe's opening statement (via Reuters)

  • says estimate that GDP increased by around 5 per cent over 2021 and are expecting GDP growth of around 4¼ per cent over 2022 and 2 per cent over 2023
  • says upswing in business investment is also under way
  • the board is prepared to be patient
  • macroeconomic policy settings are supportive of growth
  • we have scope to wait and see how the data develop and how some of the uncertainties are resolved
  • I recognise that there is a risk to waiting but there is also a risk to moving too early
  • forward-looking indicators suggest further growth in jobs over the months ahead
  • moving too early could put employment goal at risk
  • main source of uncertainty about the outlook continues to be Covid-19
  • stronger the economy and the more upward pressure on prices and wages, the stronger will be the case for an increase in interest rates
  • sharp pick-up in inflation in parts of the world, especially in the united states, has come as a surprise and is an additional source of uncertainty
  • too early to conclude that inflation is sustainably in the target range
  • we expect a further lift in underlying inflation
  • further pick-up in overall wages growth is expected
  • it is entirely possible that countries with higher inflation rates will need a bigger adjustment in interest rates than currently anticipated
RBA Lowe