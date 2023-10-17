Reserve Bank of Australia minutes from the October 2023 meeting.

Headlines via Reuters:

  • At October meeting board considered raising rates by 25bp or holding steady
  • Board members judged that case for holding steady was the stronger one
  • Members noted data on inflation, jobs and updated forecasts would be available at November meeting
  • Members acknowledged upside risks to inflation were a "significant concern"
  • Progress in lowering service sector inflation was slow
  • Board had "low tolerance" for a slower return of inflation to target
  • Further tightening may be required if inflation more persistent than expected
  • Rising house prices could support consumption, might be signal policy not as tight as assumed
  • Full effects of past hikes would not be evident in data for some months
  • Data suggested economy continued to grow modestly in the September quarter
  • Members believed the labour market had reached a turning point
  • Members noted there were few signs of wage price spiral materialising
  • Fall in A$ vs US$ had eased monetary conditions, though only at the margin
  • Trade weighted A$ only slightly lower than at start of year, limiting impact on imported inflation
  • Challenges to China economy could impact Australia if not contained

-

Some interesting comments in this:

  • upside risks to inflation were a "significant concern"
  • had "low tolerance" for a slower return of inflation to target
  • Rising house prices could support consumption, might be signal policy not as tight as assumed

Offset by the usual:

  • Full effects of past hikes would not be evident in data for some months

The net effect, to me, is the RBA was quite a lot more hawkish than was originally thought at the time of the decision and Statement. New Governor Bullock a closet hawk all along?

Michele Bullock is an Assistant Governor(Financial System) at the Reserve Bank of Australia, spoke e

Full text: