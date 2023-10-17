Reserve Bank of Australia minutes from the October 2023 meeting.

Headlines via Reuters:

At October meeting board considered raising rates by 25bp or holding steady

Board members judged that case for holding steady was the stronger one

Members noted data on inflation, jobs and updated forecasts would be available at November meeting

Members acknowledged upside risks to inflation were a "significant concern"

Progress in lowering service sector inflation was slow

Board had "low tolerance" for a slower return of inflation to target

Further tightening may be required if inflation more persistent than expected

Rising house prices could support consumption, might be signal policy not as tight as assumed

Full effects of past hikes would not be evident in data for some months

Data suggested economy continued to grow modestly in the September quarter

Members believed the labour market had reached a turning point

Members noted there were few signs of wage price spiral materialising

Fall in A$ vs US$ had eased monetary conditions, though only at the margin

Trade weighted A$ only slightly lower than at start of year, limiting impact on imported inflation

Challenges to China economy could impact Australia if not contained

Some interesting comments in this:

Offset by the usual:

The net effect, to me, is the RBA was quite a lot more hawkish than was originally thought at the time of the decision and Statement. New Governor Bullock a closet hawk all along?

